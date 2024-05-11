Top track

Aashir Wajahat - Sadqay

AfroDesi

Baby's All Right
Sat, 11 May, 11:00 pm
New York
$31.42

About

AfroDesi is back in NYC, the city where it all started! Join us for a night of cultural fusion as we take you on a musical journey through the sounds of Afrobeats, Alté, Amapiano, Dancehall, Indian Cinema, and Desi anthems!

AfroDesi is a global music and...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Furtado Global.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

MR SAJ, DJ SUDI

Venue

Baby's All Right

146 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

