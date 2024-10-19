Top track

Invierno Nuclear

VVV [Trippin'you] - Sala Zero

Sala Zero
Sat, 19 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsTarragona
€15.43

Invierno Nuclear
About

VVV [Trippin'you] en Sala Zero.

Evento +18
Organizado por Helsinki Pro.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

VVV [Trippin'you]

Venue

Sala Zero

Carrer de Sant Magí, 12, 43004 Tarragona, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

