UnArchive FFF 2a ed. "Acqua, porta via tutto"

Alcazar Live
Tue, 28 May, 10:30 pm
GigsRoma
€11.50
Musiche dal vivo di Teho Teardo, Laura Bisceglia, Flavia Massimo, Igor Legari / Con la voce e le poesie di Gian Mario Villalta / Regia di Roland Sejko / In collaborazione con Pordenone Docs Fest

Uno spettacolo sull'acqua nasce dalla necessità di ricordare...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Live Srl.

Lineup

Teho Teardo

Venue

Alcazar Live

Via Cardinale Merry del Val, 14b, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

