La Vida Bohème - Você

La Vida Boheme - Sangre x Sangre - Tour 2024

Oslo Hackney
Thu, 17 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£31.64

About

Luego de dos años sin estar de gira regresan a los escenarios en el marco de su último lanzamiento - Diáspora Live Vol.1 & Vol.2 - para hacer un tributo a sus más grandes éxitos y últimos lanzamientos.

This is a 16+ event (under 18’s accompanied).
Organizado por La Sordera.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

La Vida Bohème

Venue

Oslo Hackney

1a Amhurst Road, Hackney, London, E8 1LL, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm
370 capacity
