Possessed by Paul James at GTL

Get Tight Lounge
Thu, 23 May, 7:30 pm
GigsRichmond
$12.12

Mama Said
About

Konrad Wert, known as Possessed by Paul James since 2005, is an American folk singer, songwriter and musician from Lee County, Florida. His music is composed of string instruments including banjo, guitar and fiddle with roots within folk, blues and punk. R...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Get Tight Productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Possessed by Paul James, Cassidy Snider & The Wranglers

Venue

Get Tight Lounge

1104 W Main St, Richmond, VA 23220, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

