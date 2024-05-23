DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Konrad Wert, known as Possessed by Paul James since 2005, is an American folk singer, songwriter and musician from Lee County, Florida. His music is composed of string instruments including banjo, guitar and fiddle with roots within folk, blues and punk. R...
