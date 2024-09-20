Top track

ULTRA SUNN - Broken Monsters

Club Punk & Boîte à Rythmes : Ultra Sunn

Transbordeur
Fri, 20 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
From €16

About

Quand iels ne sont pas en studio chez eux à Bruxelles, Ultra Sunn tournent à travers le monde pour propager leur vision moderne de l'EBM gorgée de l'héritage new beat belge : voix sombre et profonde, boites à rythme indus, et des titres imparables.

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par SAS Transmission.
Lineup

ULTRA SUNN

Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open7:00 pm

