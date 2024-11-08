DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Bug Club

The Lido
Fri, 8 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsMargate
£17.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About The Bug Club

Welsh garage rock trio The Bug Club have been creating uplifting and offbeat music since 2016, which focuses on “telling tales of the everyday”. With a fun-first ethos, the band’s 2023 album, Mr Anyway’s Holey Ghosts Perform! One Foot in Bethlehem, feature Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Awkwardness Happening presents: The Bug Club at The Lido, Margate.

The Bug Club’s name does a good job of introducing the band and their music: a tight-knit, collaborative effort focussed on telling tales of the everyday that we often take for granted, sh...

All ages
Presented by Night Harvest.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Ethelbert Terrace, Margate, Kent, CT9 1RX
Doors open7:00 pm

