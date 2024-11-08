DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Welsh garage rock trio The Bug Club have been creating uplifting and offbeat music since 2016, which focuses on “telling tales of the everyday”. With a fun-first ethos, the band’s 2023 album, Mr Anyway’s Holey Ghosts Perform! One Foot in Bethlehem, feature
Read more
Awkwardness Happening presents: The Bug Club at The Lido, Margate.
The Bug Club’s name does a good job of introducing the band and their music: a tight-knit, collaborative effort focussed on telling tales of the everyday that we often take for granted, sh...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.