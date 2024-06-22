DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Henri Bleu

POPUP!
Sat, 22 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€9.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Henri Bleu est un jeune artiste qui a fait ses classes au sein du feu HPA MOB (groupe réunissant Wallace Cleaver & Annie Adaa). A l’image de ses deux compères, il cherche à perfectionner son univers et créer son esthétique depuis 2020. Au gré de ses expéri...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par POPUP!.
Lineup

Henri Bleu

Venue

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
175 capacity

