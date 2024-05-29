DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

J.P. SHILO + MIKA BAJINSKY + STEVE SHELLEY

Borgo Santa Brigida 5A
Wed, 29 May, 9:30 pm
GigsParma
€16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

J.P. Shilo e Steve Shelley (Sonic Youth) ritornano sulle scene a Maggio/giugno 2024, dopo l'ultimo tour nel 2019 che promuoveva l'album di Shilo "INVISIBLE YOU" in Europa e UK .

La coppia iniziò la collaborazione negli anni 90' proprio nello studio dei So...

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Zanchi Impresa Sociale Società Cooperativa.

Lineup

Steve Shelley

Venue

Borgo Santa Brigida 5A

Borgo Santa Brigida, 5, 43121 Parma PR, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.