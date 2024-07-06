DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kamasakii+* and Kamasaki Corp, Schoolwide Assembly, and accomplice

Purgatory
Sat, 6 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

kamasakii+* & KAMASAKI CORP:

Calming. Energizing. Tropical. Sensual. Nostalgic. Romantic…Epic?!? The KAMASAKI CORP. experience can be captured in many words, and these are just a few. Led by drummer/producer kamasakii.+* and joined by a full band of 2 g...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Purgatory.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

kamasakii+* & KAMASAKI CORP, Schoolwide Assembly

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

