Case Study 'Tardes de soledat' amb Albert Serra i Artur Tort

Casa Montjuïc
Wed, 8 May, 6:00 pm
TalkBarcelona
€12.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
L’aclamat director català Albert Serra, considerat un dels contemporanis més destacats a escala internacional, està a punt d’estrenar el seu primer documental després d’una exitosa trajectòria en el món de la ficció.

En aquest cas d'estudi, Albert Serra i...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Casa Montjuic.
Casa Montjuïc

Carrer De Vila I Vilà 65, 08004 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
