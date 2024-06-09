DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Skryabin

229
Sun, 9 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £32.31
Over the past year, performances by Skryabin and Jurkesh raised over 5 million hryvnias for Ukrainian soldiers.

Andriy’s songs continue to do good deeds even after his death ❤️

Sleep on your own.. mom.. war bitch!.. people, like ships!… Be your own count...

This is an 16+ event. Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Southgate Production Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Скрябін

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
