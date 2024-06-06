Top track

The Vernon Spring and Gwilym Gold

Dareshack
Thu, 6 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsBristol
£19.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Lima Limo Records presents Still – an improvised in the round performance from The Vernon Spring and Gwilym Gold. Still is a new collaborative record, borne of three and a half hours of collective piano improvisations, which will be re-imagined live.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Bristol Beacon.
Lineup

The Vernon Spring, Gwilym Gold

Venue

Dareshack

Wine St, Bristol BS1 2BD, UK
