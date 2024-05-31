DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Girls Rock DC presents Anti Prom

Songbyrd
Fri, 31 May, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
From $12.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

"A night of music, dancing, and fun, by youth and for youth. Anti-Prom is a pre-pride concert and party just for young people (guardians can come, too). Girls Rock! DC's Youth Leaders have bands, DJs, and fun activities all ready for you: wear your favorit...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

