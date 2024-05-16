Top track

Ritual

KAKUHAN, Memotone, Dylan Henner, Aircode

Venue MOT Unit 18
Thu, 16 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£15.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Two years after the release of their critically acclaimed album, Metal Zone, KAKUHAN make their London debut. The Japanese duo are leading figures in Osaka's experimental scene—one for fans of Ryoji Ikeda and cybernetic club music.

KAKUHAN are hardly ne...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by VENT.
Lineup

Memotone, Dylan Henner, aircode

Venue MOT Unit 18

Venue MOT Unit 18, Orion Business Centre, Surrey Canal Rd, London SE14 5RT, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

