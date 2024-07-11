DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Looking at Dawn Richard now, it’s hard to believe she got her start as part of the Diddy-backed girl group Danity Kane from MTV’s Making the Band in 2005. Her sixth solo album, Second Line, for example, is an electro-pop tour of Black America, melting dist
Read more
FORM Presents
DAWN RICHARD
+ Special Guests
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.