Dawn Richard

Colours Hoxton
Thu, 11 Jul, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£19.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Dawn Richard

Looking at Dawn Richard now, it’s hard to believe she got her start as part of the Diddy-backed girl group Danity Kane from MTV’s Making the Band in 2005. Her sixth solo album, Second Line, for example, is an electro-pop tour of Black America, melting dist Read more

Event information

FORM Presents

DAWN RICHARD

+ Special Guests

This is an 18+ event
Presented by FORM.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dawn Richard

Venue

Colours Hoxton

2-4 Hoxton Square, London N1 6NU
Doors open7:30 pm

