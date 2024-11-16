Top track

On Time For Her

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sans Soucis - Best Class Tour

Le Hasard Ludique
Sat, 16 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€14.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

On Time For Her
Got a code?

About

Super! présente Sans Soucis au Hasard Ludique

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Super!.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sans Soucis

Venue

Le Hasard Ludique

128 Avenue de Saint-Ouen, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.