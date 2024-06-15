DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Golden Garters: PRIDE edition!

Amsterdam Bar & Hall
Sat, 15 Jun, 7:00 pm
TheatreMinneapolis
From $37.34The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
All Live Band Burlesque!

Golden Garters Burlesque Revue and Twin Cities band Crush Scene are collaborating to celebrate Pride! Join us for a dazzling display of live music, burlesque, drag and unabashed queer joy! Our bawdy bevy of babes are ready to titi...

This is a 21+ event
Amsterdam Bar & Hall

6 6th St W, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

