Sound Hustlaz Fest 3

MilkBoy
Sun, 9 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$16.98The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Sound Hustlaz Fest 3

with Sound Hustlaz ENT - TCMG Reddz, SavKay, Yung Ri & Simmy Raw

special invited guest: Othaz (Empire Records)

Sunday, June 9, 2024

Doors: 6:30 PM | Show: 7:30 PM

21+

This is a 21+ event
Presented by MilkBoy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

MilkBoy

1100 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

