Cabeza de Gallo y Pintores

Sala Vesta
Wed, 29 May, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Los Pintores hacen folklore de un sitio que no existe, de mentira. En ese sitio hay una montaña

y un rio, y cuando el sol sal detrás de esa montaña ilumina el rio y cuando se mete, el rio

ilumina esa montaña con sus reflejos.

Cabeza de Gallo es un power...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Vesta.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Sala Vesta

Calle Del Barquillo 29, 28004 Madrid, Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

