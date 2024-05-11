DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Piñata

Loki
Sat, 11 May, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
From £10
Piñata on a Saturday night! A spectacular spring time comedy variety fundraiser in Brixton with the smashing of an object to finish. Boycott that singing competition and come raise funds for Workers for a free Palestine.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Piñata.
£
Luke Rollason

Loki

302-304 Barrington Road, SW9 7JJ
Doors open7:00 pm

