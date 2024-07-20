DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ekstasis 002

Madison Theater
Sat, 20 Jul, 9:00 pm
GigsCincinnati
From $15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Creating amidst the rich cultural tapestry of Berlin, this artist has become a maestro of the electronic music scene, leaving an indelible mark on dance floors worldwide.

With a kaleidoscope of influences from Moscow to Bangalore to Cairo to Cape Town, he...

This is an 18+ event
Island Dreams
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Madison Theater

730 Madison Avenue, Covington, Kentucky 41011, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

