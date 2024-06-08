Top track

Summertime Sadness Club - The Lana Del Rey Party

Mama Roux's
Sat, 8 Jun, 6:30 pm
PartyBirmingham
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Lana Del Rey Party in Birmingham this June!!

Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Boulevard that will take you straight to Mama Roux's?

If you were Born To Die then join us for the most joyfully miserable Sad Girl club night experience!

Summer...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Throwback Events.
Venue

Mama Roux's

Lower Trinity Street, Birmingham, B9 4AG
Doors open6:30 pm
Event ends10:00 pm

