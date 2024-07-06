Top track

Eight Bells - Destroyer

Eight Bells, Serpentent, Izthmi

Belltown Yacht Club
Sat, 6 Jul, 8:00 pm
$23.75

About

Doors 8pm, Music 9pm

Eight Bells

Serpentent

Izthmi

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Hierophant Booking
Lineup

Eight Bells, Serpentent, Izthmi

Venue

Belltown Yacht Club

2320 1st Avenue, Seattle, Washington 98121, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

