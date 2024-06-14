DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Summer Break

Concorde Atlantique
Fri, 14 Jun, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
From €9.69
About

PRÊTS POUR LES BEAUX JOURS ? ⛱️

Le Student Break vous attend au Concorde Atlantique pour un SUMMER BREAK BOUILLANT ! 🔥

☀️ AU PROGRAMME ☀️

🏄‍♂️ GOODIES ESTIVAUX et AMBIANCE TROPICALE

🍾 HAPPY HOUR entre 23h et 00h : profitez de tarifs réduits sur tout...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Student Break.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Concorde Atlantique

23 Quai Anatole France, 75007 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm

