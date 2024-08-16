DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Deptford Northern Soul Club

MOTH Club
Fri, 16 Aug, 10:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About Deptford Northern Soul Club

There's something about northern soul that invokes both nostalgia and a heady sense of discovery. The impeccable fashion, the golden voices that seem to reverberate through the ages, the walls of sound generated by true devotees of music are all symptomati

Event information

Please note reduced summer hours - 10.30pm - 2am

DEPTFORD NORTHERN SOUL CLUB ARE CHILDHOOD FRIENDS, WILL FOOT AND LEWIS HENDERSON, WHOSE EARLY LOVE OF SOUL DEVELOPED AFTER DISCOVERING LEWIS’ DAD’S RECORD COLLECTION. AFTER FINALLY BRINGING THEIR MUSICAL HE...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by LNZRT LTD.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Deptford Northern Soul Club

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open10:30 pm
320 capacity

