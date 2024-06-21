DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

F.D.A. // Festa Dell Amore

Café Schöne Aussichten
Fri, 21 Jun, 8:00 pm
DJHamburg
€13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

F.D.A. geht im Schöne Aussichten in die nächste Runde. Neben der heimischen Houselegende Boris Dlugosch holen wir mit Bárbara Boeing eine der wichtigsten Namen in der unabhängigen elektronischen Szene Brasiliens nach Planten un Blomen. Anton Jonathan und B...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Café Schöne Aussichten.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Bárbara Boeing, Boris Dlugosch, Anton Jonathan and 1 more

Venue

Café Schöne Aussichten

Gorch-Fock-Wall 4, 20354 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.