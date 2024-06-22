DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Origins: Dar Disku & Friends

Corsica Studios
Sat, 22 Jun, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£19.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About Dar Disku

Bahrani DJs Mazen Almaskati and Vish Matre are on a mission to uncover and reimagine rare tracks from across the Arab world. Since starting their record label, Dar Disku, they’ve produced edits of songs from Moroccan raï star Cheb Mimoun El Oujdi, Algerian Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

DAR DISKU & FRIENDS!

After their incredible sell out show in East London, Dar Disku return! This time taking over Elephant & Castle's Corsica Studios joined by a host of special guests announced soon across 2 rooms!

🎨: @vicboyle

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Origins Sound & Small Talk
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dar Disku

Venue

Corsica Studios

4/5 Elephant Rd, London SE17 1LB
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.