Shutdown UK Tour

The Tin Music and Arts
Fri, 31 May, 7:00 pm
GigsCoventry
From £6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Shutdown Tour showcases the freshest hip-hop & rap artists from around the UK performing in FIVE cities in the Midlands.

See FFSYTHO, Studiowyzz, NXSHE, Tdot and LIV in Coventry for one night only.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Punch Records.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

FFSYTHO, Tdot, LIV and 2 more

Venue

The Tin Music and Arts

1-4, The Canal Basin, St Nicholas St, Coventry CV1 4LY, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

