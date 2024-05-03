DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

HALO

The End
Fri, 3 May, 9:00 pm
PartyBrooklyn
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

HALO is a party focused on cross-genre expressions of melodic euphoria. Trance, bass lines, long builds, hypnotic loops and expansive texture. We seek to maintain a consistent energy and flow throughout the night, allowing for an extended journey presented...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The End.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
angelray, stuttersprite, ezra and 2 more

Venue

The End

4 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.