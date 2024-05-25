Top track

KALASH en Showcase

Warehouse Nantes
Sat, 25 May, 11:45 pm
GigsNantes
€20.91The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Le samedi 25 mai, Kalash débarque sur la nouvelle édition de : COCOLOCO 🍹

Oubliez la grisaille nantaise, on accoste aux Caraïbes pour une soirée 100% Reggaeton, Shatta, Dancehall, Perreo…🦜

Après une première édition complète avec la Reine de la Shatta,...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Warehouse Nantes.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kalash

Venue

Warehouse Nantes

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open11:45 pm

