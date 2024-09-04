DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

O. + Special Guests

Rich Mix
Wed, 4 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£15.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

O. – the London-based duo of baritone saxophonist Joe Henwood and drummer Tash Keary – return with details of their highly anticipated debut album.

Honing their fearless sound through a residency at Brixton’s iconic venue The Windmill, as well as on suppo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by FORM.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

O.

Venue

Rich Mix

35-47 Bethnal Green Rd, London E1 6LA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
370 capacity
Accessibility information

