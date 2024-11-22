DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kai Bosch

The Courtyard Theatre
Fri, 22 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£14.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Parallel Lines Promotions

Kai Bosch

Plus Special Guests

All ages, with under 16s accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Parallel Lines.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Kai Bosch

The Courtyard Theatre

Bowling Green Walk, 40 Pitfield St, London N1 6EU
Doors open7:30 pm

