Annea Lockwood - Into the Vanishing Point

Apartment House: Annea Lockwood & José Maceda

Queen Elizabeth Hall - Southbank Centre
Thu, 4 Jul, 7:30 pm
Join us for the opening concert of Sound Within Sound, with music inspired by nature from Annea Lockwood and uniquely-scored chamber music from José Maceda.

Explore the beautiful and innovative chamber music of composers Annea Lockwood and José Maceda, bo...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Southbank Centre.
Lineup

Apartment House

Venue

Queen Elizabeth Hall - Southbank Centre

Belvedere Rd, London SE1, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

