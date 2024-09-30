DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

A Hawk & A Hacksaw

The Golden Lion
Mon, 30 Sept, 7:30 pm
£14.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
A Hawk and A Hacksaw was founded in Saumur, France in 2002 by Jeremy Barnes, the drummer of Neutral Milk Hotel, who, completely burnt out by playing the drums, picked up the accordion and became obsessed with folk music from Romania, Hungary, the former Yu...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Please Please You & Brudenell Presents
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

A Hawk And A Hacksaw

The Golden Lion

Fielden Square, Todmorden OL14 6LZ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

