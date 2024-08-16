DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Polar Playground

Colours Hoxton
Fri, 16 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Scruff of the Neck presents

Polar Playground

Listen: https://bit.ly/3JJDB6g
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/polar.playground/
Twitter: @playgroundpolar

Friday 16 August 2024 | Colours, London
With support from Bedroom Tax
18+ | £10 Adv | Do...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Scruff Of The Neck.
Venue

Colours Hoxton

2-4 Hoxton Square, London N1 6NU
Doors open7:30 pm
