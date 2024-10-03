Top track

Secret Night Gang - The Sun

Secret Night Gang

The Jazz Sanctuary
Thu, 3 Oct, 7:45 pm
GigsTwickenham
From £11.30

About

"Secret Night Gang is a joyful slice of jazz-inflected soul, reflecting today’s genre-blending sensibilities in a heavy mix of gospel, R&B, soul, and jazz"

British jazz, funk, and street soul masters, Secret Night Gang, led by Manchester natives and child...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by The Jazz Sanctuary.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Secret Night Gang

Venue

The Jazz Sanctuary

The Turk's Head, 28 Winchester Road, Twickenham, England TW1 1LF, United Kingdom
Doors open7:15 pm

FAQs

Is the venue accessible by wheelchair?

Yes, the venue is fully accessible.

Is there parking at the venue?

Yes, parking on the street is free after 4:30pm

Can I get there by public transport?

Yes. St Margaret’s train station is a five-minute walk from the venue. Also nearby are Richmond and Twickenham Train stations. The H37 and 110 bus services will take you within a five minute walk of the venue.

Can I order food?

Yes, for this gig, you can eat in The Turks Head Pub, which is attached to the venue. Please call 0208 892 1972 to book a table

