Slow Pulp

El Club Detroit
Sat, 23 Nov, 7:00 pm
$27.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

When the members of Slow Pulp discuss Yard, their second full-length record and first for ANTI-, their vocabulary often defaults to synesthetic imagery and sensation.

"We have so many visual cues for how we talk about music," singer and guitarist Emily Ma...

All ages
Presented by El Club.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Free Range, Slow Pulp

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

