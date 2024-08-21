DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Doc Robinson with special guest Gooseberry

Eddie's Attic
Wed, 21 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $20.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Doc Robinson with special guest Gooseberry live at Eddie's Attic!

Fronted by the commanding tenor vocals of Jon Elliott, the soul of Doc Robinson is a swirl of song-forward sensibility, heartbreak harmonies, and feel-good vibes. Named for the two main inf...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 1 hour of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Doc Robinson

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

