DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Anya Hinkle, John Doyle, & Tim Easton

Eddie's Attic
Sun, 15 Sept, 2:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $20.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Anya Hinkle, John Doyle, & Tim Easton live at Eddie's Attic!

Anya Hinkle & John Doyle

Asheville, NC-based Appalachian-Americana singer/songwriter Anya Hinkle and renowned Irish guitarist John Doyle team up for a celebration of OCEANIA, Hinkle’s new album...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Open in maps
Doors open1:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.