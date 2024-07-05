Top track

Fresh - Bible Camp

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fresh / Ogbert the Nerd / Mint Green / Oldsoul

Deep Cuts
Fri, 5 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsMedford
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Fresh - Bible Camp
Got a code?

About

July 5th, 2024

Fresh - https://freshpunks.bandcamp.com

Ogbert the Nerd - https://ogbertthenerd.bandcamp.com

Mint Green - https://mintgreenma.bandcamp.com

Oldsoul - https://oldsoulma.bandcamp.com

at Deep Cuts

$15 ADVANCE / $20 DAY OF

The taproom open...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Eye Design
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Fresh, Ogbert the Nerd, Mint Green and 1 more

Venue

Deep Cuts

21 Main Street, Medford, Massachusetts 02155, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.