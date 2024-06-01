DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us as we celebrate All The Feels fifth anniversary on June 1st! It will be an unforgettable night of music, dance, and unparalleled feels. Don't miss out on this milestone occasion, every moment is a sensation waiting to be felt!
All The Feels is a h...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.