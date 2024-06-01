DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ATF Anniversary

Rock Steady
Sat, 1 Jun, 4:00 pm
PartyAtlanta
Join us as we celebrate All The Feels fifth anniversary on June 1st! It will be an unforgettable night of music, dance, and unparalleled feels. Don't miss out on this milestone occasion, every moment is a sensation waiting to be felt!

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by AE Media Productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

DJ Euts, DJ Naturel, DJ Rasyrious and 2 more

Rock Steady

907 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318, USA
Doors open4:00 pm

