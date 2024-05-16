DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Beachtown + British Birds + Dactyl Terra

The Social
Thu, 16 May, 7:00 pm
Beavertown Social is a night built to explore news sounds and ideas, as well as letting loose and dancing through til the early hours! Every month Beavertown Brewery brings three brilliant new bands to Central London’s most revered small venue The Social,...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Beavertown Brewery
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

beachtown, Dactyl Terra, Snapped Ankles

The Social

5 Little Portland St, London W1W 7JD
Doors open7:00 pm

