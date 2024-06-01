Top track

Arctic Monkeys - I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor

Indie Discoteque

The Deaf Institute
Sat, 1 Jun, 11:00 pm
PartyManchester
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We bet that you look good on the dance floor and we invite you to dance to Indie anthems at The Deaf Institute!

We'll be celebrating the latest and greatest Indie music from Brit Pop to modern classics & festival anthems.

DJ's will be playing Arctic Monk...

This is an 18+ event (ID Required).
Presented by Throwback Events.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Deaf Institute

135 Grosvenor St, Manchester M1 7HE
Doors open11:00 pm

