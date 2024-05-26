DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Reggae Sundays - Live Band & DJs

Ninety One Living Room
Sun, 26 May, 4:00 pm
PartyLondon
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Leading Caribbean music party innovators Shabba Party join forces with Capital Xtra's Reggae specialist Ras Kwame for a new monthly Live music showcase and session in the heart of Shoreditch at the cosy 91 Living Room on Brick Lane.

With an award winning...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Shabba Party
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ras Kwame

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open4:00 pm
250 capacity

