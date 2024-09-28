DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Multi-Story Orchestra: Verified

Queen Elizabeth Hall - Southbank Centre
Sat, 28 Sept, 4:00 pm
From £11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
A story for all ages about the pressures of social media, Verified blends orchestral instrumentation with contemporary styles like R&B, reggaeton and rap.

Verified is about the search for authenticity and acceptance among the growing pressures of social m...

For all ages
Presented by Southbank Centre.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Multi-Story Orchestra

Belvedere Rd, London SE1, UK
Doors open3:30 pm

