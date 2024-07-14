Top track

Vengaboys - We Like to Party! (The Vengabus)

Super 90s - Open Air Festival

Plaça de l'Univers - Fira Barcelona
Sun, 14 Jul, 12:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€27.50

About

(ESP) ¡Bienvenidos al festival Super 90s! Ven y revive la década de los noventa como nunca antes la habías experimentado. Vuelve a ser feliz en la única fiesta temática de los 90 en pleno corazón de Barcelona. Este evento es el resultado de la colaboración...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by GMC WORLDWIDE PRODUCTIONS, S.L..
Lineup

24
The Vengaboys, Alice DeeJay, 2 Unlimited and 24 more

Venue

Plaça de l'Univers - Fira Barcelona

Avinguda De La Reina Maria Cristina 2*16, 08004 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open12:00 pm

