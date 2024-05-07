Top track

Nubiyan Twist Acoustic Duo

The Jacaranda
Tue, 7 May, 6:00 pm
GigsLiverpool
About

Tom and Aziza Jaye from Nubiyan Twist stop off at The Jacaranda to celebrate the release of their new album 'Find Your Flame'

Nine-piece powerhouse Nubiyan Twist embark on a fresh musical odyssey with their vibrant fourth album 'Find Your Flame’. Over 12...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Jacaranda Records.
Lineup

Nubiyan Twist

Venue

The Jacaranda

21-23 Slater St, Liverpool L1 4BW, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

