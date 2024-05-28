DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Eddie's Attic Comedy Open Mic

Eddie's Attic
Tue, 28 May, 8:30 pm
ComedyAtlanta
Eddie's Attic Comedy Open Mic!

Hosted by Travis Allen. Featuring Atlanta's best comics!

Free on the Eddie's Attic patio every other Tuesday at 8:30PM

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 2 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

