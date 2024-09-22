DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ken Carson

Élysée Montmartre
Sun, 22 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€38.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Après le cloud rap, vient le rap underground, et parmi les leaders de cette nouvelle génération qui se libère de tous les codes et de toutes les conventions, on trouve Ken Carson. Ce natif d’Atlanta n’a pas attendu longtemps pour faire sensation ; à peine...

Présenté par AEG Presents France.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ken Carson

Venue

Élysée Montmartre

72 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.